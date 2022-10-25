Watch CBS News
Local News

5,000 winter coats given away at UIC through Operation Warm and the CHA

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Around 5,000 winter coats were given away Saturday at the UIC Forum

Operation Warm coat giveaway
Chicago Housing Authority Ana Miyares Photography

The CHA joined Operation Warm at the UIC Forum to give the winter-wear for kids "living in public housing and participants of the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program."

According to the CHA, there was also a resource fair. The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) also gave out COVID-19 and flu shots. It's the 15th year the organization has partnered with the city for the coat giveaway.

Operation Warm Coat Giveaway
Chicago Housing Authority Ana Miyares Photography

"It's always a great opportunity to be here at Operation Warm," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "What you should know and take away from this event is that your city loves and supports you. I want you to feel that there are people all over the city who are invested in you, so you can live a life that is vibrant, safe and supportive." 

Such an exciting event! We're so grateful to have been a part of it! Chicago Mayor's Office Chicago Housing Authority

Posted by Operation Warm on Tuesday, October 25, 2022
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 1:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.