5,000 winter coats given away at UIC through Operation Warm and the CHA

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Around 5,000 winter coats were given away Saturday at the UIC Forum

Chicago Housing Authority Ana Miyares Photography

The CHA joined Operation Warm at the UIC Forum to give the winter-wear for kids "living in public housing and participants of the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program."

According to the CHA, there was also a resource fair. The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) also gave out COVID-19 and flu shots. It's the 15th year the organization has partnered with the city for the coat giveaway.

Chicago Housing Authority Ana Miyares Photography

"It's always a great opportunity to be here at Operation Warm," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "What you should know and take away from this event is that your city loves and supports you. I want you to feel that there are people all over the city who are invested in you, so you can live a life that is vibrant, safe and supportive."

Such an exciting event! We're so grateful to have been a part of it! Chicago Mayor's Office Chicago Housing Authority Posted by Operation Warm on Tuesday, October 25, 2022