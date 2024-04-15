Watch CBS News
Local News

5-year-old Chicago girl dead after apparent child abuse

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 5-year-old Chicago girl died Sunday afternoon, after police said she was hospitalized with signs of child abuse.

Chicago police responded to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of child abuse.

Five-year-old Lyric Jackson had suffered bruises to her face and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

According to the medical examiner's office, the incident happened in the 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago. Jackson's home is in the Roseland neighborhood.

Detectives have opened a death investigation.

No one was in custody Monday morning.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on April 15, 2024 / 7:37 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.