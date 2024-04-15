5-year-old Chicago girl dead after apparent child abuse

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 5-year-old Chicago girl died Sunday afternoon, after police said she was hospitalized with signs of child abuse.

Chicago police responded to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of child abuse.

Five-year-old Lyric Jackson had suffered bruises to her face and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

According to the medical examiner's office, the incident happened in the 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago. Jackson's home is in the Roseland neighborhood.

Detectives have opened a death investigation.

No one was in custody Monday morning.