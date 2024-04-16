5 people injured in crash involving CTA bus on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people were injured Tuesday night after a bus was hit by another vehicle in the South Side's Vet's Park neighborhood.

The Chicago Transit Authority reported at 8:55 p.m., a vehicle hit a southbound No. 71 71st/South Shore bus at 100th Street and Commercial Avenue.

The Fire Department reported five people were taken to area hospitals – including Advocate Trinity Hospital, the University of Chicago Medical Center, and Roseland Community Hospital. A sixth person refused medical treatment.

Three of the patients were reported in fair-to-serious condition, two in good condition, the CFD said.

A firefighter was among the injured, the CFD said. The firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The CTA said there were no reports of anyone on the bus being injured.