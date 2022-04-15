5 people, including ISP trooper, injured in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Five people, including an Illinois State Trooper, were taken to the hospital after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway

The crash took place near the Chinatown feeder ramp.

Chicago fire officials told CBS 2 a man and woman were seriously injured and taken to Stroger Hospital.

Two other men were taken to Insight Hospital and another man was taken to Rush Hospital.

Illinois State Police said no squad cars were hit.