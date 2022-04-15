Watch CBS News

5 people, including ISP trooper, injured in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

/ CBS Chicago

5 people, including ISP trooper, injured in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Five people, including an Illinois State Trooper, were taken to the hospital after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway

The crash took place near the Chinatown feeder ramp.

Chicago fire officials told CBS 2 a man and woman were seriously injured and taken to Stroger Hospital. 

Two other men were taken to Insight Hospital and another man was taken to Rush Hospital.

Illinois State Police said no squad cars were hit.

First published on April 15, 2022 / 5:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.