5 critically injured in traffic crash in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are critically injured following a traffic crash in East Garfield Park Sunday Morning.

The crash happened on West Warren Boulevard and North Oakley Boulevard.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Chicago Fire Department said three women and a man were taken to Stroger Hospital. Another woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. All of the victims are listed in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.