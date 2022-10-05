Watch CBS News
5 hurt when ambulance, car collide near Garfield Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people, including three Chicago Fire Department employees, were injured when an ambulance collided with a car and crashed into a pole on the western edge of Garfield Park.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said the crash happened at the intersection of Jackson and Hamlin Boulevards, along the western border of Garfield Park on the West Side.

Three CFD employees were taken to Rush University Medical Center in fair to serious condition. The patient in the ambulance was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair to serious condition. The woman driving the car involved in the crash was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition.

Police could not immediately provide further details.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 10:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

