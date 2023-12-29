Watch CBS News
5 hurt including 2 CPD officers, ISP trooper in multi-vehicle crash on Chicago expressway

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Multi-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan leaves 5 hurt including 2 CPD officers, ISP trooper
Multi-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan leaves 5 hurt including 2 CPD officers, ISP trooper 00:56

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people were hurt, including 2 Chicago police officers and an Illinois State Trooper after a multi-vehicle crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight.

It happened around 2:12 a.m. in the northbound lanes near 91st Street.

The Chicago Fire Department said two CPD officers and one ISP trooper were taken to Christ Hospital with minor injuries. Two civilians were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center also with minor injuries. One other person refused treatment.

Lanes were shut down with traffic being diverted off at 95th Street. All lanes have since reopened.

It is unclear what led up to the crash. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported the crash didn't cause any slowdowns on the expressway. 

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 6:35 AM CST

