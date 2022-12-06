4th annual 'Love and Nappyness' natural hair care drive ends this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago hip-hop artist Matt Muse is hosting the fourth annual "Love and Nappyness" hair care drive.

You can donate sealed and unused natural hair care, skincare and personal hygiene products for underprivileged communities, through December 11.

You can see the multiple drop off locations around the city.

Natural hair requires special and often costly care, so this drive works to provide access to day-to-day products.

items will be donated to Saint Leonards Ministries, a transition home based on the West Side for formerly incarcerated men and women as well as Maria Shelter, an Englewood-based facility providing food, shelter, and programs to promote health, wellness and self sufficiency for women and children.