Ribbon cutting for new pedestrian bridge in Bronzeville happening Wednesday

Ribbon cutting for new 43rd Street Bridge happening Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The official ribbon cutting for the 43rd Street Pedestrian Bridge.

It's a fully accessible pedestrian and bike bridge over the railroad tracks and South Lake Shore Drive at 43rd Street in Bronzeville.

It's meant to improve access to the lakefront on the South Side.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CDOT commissioner along with other community leaders will be at today's ribbon cutting set for 9:30 a.m.