Watch CBS News
Local News

Ribbon cutting for new pedestrian bridge in Bronzeville happening Wednesday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Ribbon cutting for new 43rd Street Bridge happening Wednesday
Ribbon cutting for new 43rd Street Bridge happening Wednesday 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The official ribbon cutting for the 43rd Street Pedestrian Bridge.

It's a fully accessible pedestrian and bike bridge over the railroad tracks and South Lake Shore Drive at 43rd Street in Bronzeville.

It's meant to improve access to the lakefront on the South Side.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CDOT commissioner along with other community leaders will be at today's ribbon cutting set for 9:30 a.m. 

First published on April 26, 2023 / 8:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.