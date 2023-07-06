4-year-old sexually assaulted at Rainbow Beach
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 4-year-old was sexually assaulted on July 4 at Rainbow Beach on the South Side.
Police said the child was using the restroom at the beach house at Rainbow Beach, on the lakefront at 75th Street, when a man walked in and sexually assaulted them, then fled the scene.
Investigators have released a sketch of the man who attacked the 4-year-old and described him as a man between 35 and 45 years old, standing 5'8" to 5'10", with a medium body, short black hair, and unshaven facial hair. He was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt, green shorts, and black sandals.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes him to call the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810 or 312-492-3806.
Police also said anyone who might have been at Rainbow Beach between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on July 4 and took any photos or videos to check their footage for the man in the sketch, and if you see him, contact police at the phone numbers above.
