4-year-old sexually assaulted at Rainbow Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 4-year-old was sexually assaulted on July 4 at Rainbow Beach on the South Side.

Police said the child was using the restroom at the beach house at Rainbow Beach, on the lakefront at 75th Street, when a man walked in and sexually assaulted them, then fled the scene.

Chicago Police released this sketch of a man who sexually assaulted a 4-year-old in the restroom at Rainbow Beach on July 4, 2023. Chicago Police

Investigators have released a sketch of the man who attacked the 4-year-old and described him as a man between 35 and 45 years old, standing 5'8" to 5'10", with a medium body, short black hair, and unshaven facial hair. He was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt, green shorts, and black sandals.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes him to call the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810 or 312-492-3806.

Police also said anyone who might have been at Rainbow Beach between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on July 4 and took any photos or videos to check their footage for the man in the sketch, and if you see him, contact police at the phone numbers above.