Watch CBS News
Local News

4-year-old girl "inappropriately touched" at Reinberg Elementary School

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Investigation into sexual assault of 4-year-old girl
Investigation into sexual assault of 4-year-old girl 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating the possible sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl on Wednesday at Reinberg Elementary School in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Chicago Public Schools officials said someone at the school reported the incident to authorities.

Police said the girl told them a woman she knows "inappropriately touched" her on Wednesday. The girl was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital for treatment.

A CPS spokesperson said the district "is committed to the safety and well-being of our students and takes seriously all allegations of employee misconduct. As we do any time we receive a report of alleged misconduct, CPS is investigating these allegations and will address this complaint in accordance with District policies and procedures to foster safe and secure learning environments in all schools."

It's unclear if the person accused of touching the girl was a teacher, another school employee, or someone else.

No one was in custody Thursday afternoon. Area 5 detectives were investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 4:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.