4-year-old girl "inappropriately touched" at Reinberg Elementary School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating the possible sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl on Wednesday at Reinberg Elementary School in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Chicago Public Schools officials said someone at the school reported the incident to authorities.

Police said the girl told them a woman she knows "inappropriately touched" her on Wednesday. The girl was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital for treatment.

A CPS spokesperson said the district "is committed to the safety and well-being of our students and takes seriously all allegations of employee misconduct. As we do any time we receive a report of alleged misconduct, CPS is investigating these allegations and will address this complaint in accordance with District policies and procedures to foster safe and secure learning environments in all schools."

It's unclear if the person accused of touching the girl was a teacher, another school employee, or someone else.

No one was in custody Thursday afternoon. Area 5 detectives were investigating.