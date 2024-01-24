4-year-old student at Chicago area school gives TEDx Talk on "Building Big Dreams"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Even small kids can do great things. A good example is 4-year-old Bennett Haried, who loves to build things like many kids his age, but unlike most kids is translating his hobby into lessons everyone can learn.

Despite a setback or two, Bennett loves to build; blocks, Legos, tiles, he does it all. What's his secret?

"You have to make it stable," he said.

He's such an expert that, even though he's only 4 years old, he gave a TEDx talk on building.

"See this tower? I built it all by myself. If I didn't make it stable at the bottom, it'll come crashing down," he said during that TEDx talk as he showed off a Lego tower.

"He talked about how building a strong base in education, how that relates to building a strong base in a tower that you build," said his father, Alex Haried. "His conclusion is that it's very important to have a strong base, so that we can build a better future for everyone."

Bennett goes to The Avery Coonley School in west suburban Downers Grove. An administrator who hosts TEDx talks was planning one at the school, and asked teachers to recommend students of different ages. Bennett was one of the students picked.

"When I thought of a child that would be comfortable, especially at that young age, coming up and speaking in front of a large group, Bennett was the first kid that did come to both my teaching partner's and my minds," teacher Lauren Evans said.

"When we got the phone call, it was, we both got excited about it. We were, like, yeah that's awesome; and then we both looked at each other and said, 'Oh, do we actually think that's possible?'" Bennett's father said.

They got to work right away, and the talk was recorded at school in October. It went live online in December.

"You see us kids are not just building towers out of toys. We're building something much bigger; smart brains and dreams as high as the sky,"

"I think he did a really good job, and I think people are just really proud of him, and are really excited to just take his words of wisdom," said Bennett's mother, Melanie Lamoureux

Bennett's TEDX talk has had more than 1,200 views and climbing.

Would he do it again? Bennett simply shook his head no. Seems he's more interested in building big towers of blocks, as well as his future.

The Avery Coonley School said Bennett is the youngest person to ever give a TEDx talk. However, school officials said they are waiting for confirmation from the Guinness World Records.