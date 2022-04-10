4 women injured in 3 vehicle crash in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four women were hospitalized following a three-car crash in the River North neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police said around 2:32 a.m., a man driving a gray Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on the 600 block of North Orleans when it struck a Honda sedan heading Westbound, which then collided with a third vehicle that stopped at a red light.

The man was not injured and refused medical treatment. The woman who was a passenger suffered minor injuries and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

The Honda that was struck was occupied by two women who were both listed in fair condition and transported to Northwestern and Stroger Hospital for injuries to the body.

The woman driving the third vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

The ages of the women are unknown.

No other injuries were reported.