4 teens charged after carjacking man in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four teens are charged with carjacking a man in the Roseland neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Three 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy are charged with aggravated Vehicular Hijacking with a firearm.

The juveniles were arrested in the 11300 block of South Indiana Avenue around 2:52 p.m., according to police.

They were identified as the offenders who forcefully took a vehicle by force from 32-year-old man moments earlier, in the 10800 block of South Eberhart Avenue.

The offenders were placed into custody without incident and charged accordingly.

Additional information was not immediately available.

July 16, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

