4 teenage girls hurt, 2 critically after car struck by train in Chicago suburb

4 teen girls hurt after car hit by train in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) -- Four teenage girls were hurt after their car was hit by a train in Harvey early Saturday morning.

Harvey Fire Department Captain Steve Vorman said crews responded to a call around 2 a.m. near 147th and Wood Streets.

The captain says they were trying to go around the barrier before they got hit by a CSX freight train. The victims were said to be in their late teens or early 20s.

Two of the victims were taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. Another was found unresponsive at the scene. The fourth victim refused medical treatment.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing.

