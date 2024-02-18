4 people stabbed near nightclub on Chicago's West Side

4 stabbed on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were hurt after being stabbed near a nightclub on the city's West Side early Sunday morning.

Chicago police officers responded to a report of a person stabbed just before 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Walnut Street and found the victims who suffered stab wounds.

Two women and a man were taken to Rush Hospital. Another woman was taken to Stroger Hospital. All four victims were listed in good condition.

The incident occurred outside, and the victims were unable to provide further details, police said.

No one is in custody. Area 3 detectives Were investigating.