4 people arrested after crime spree ends with deadly crash

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four people are in custody after a city-wide crime spree left a woman dead.

Just before 7 p.m., police said four people carjacked a woman near 34th Street and Claremont Avenue.

The same four people then carjacked another woman in the 1900 block of West 21st Place.

Chicago police said the same suspects later tried to set a pickup truck on fire in the 3400 block of South Claremont Avenue.

They stole another car. As the suspects were trying to get away from police, they crashed into another car in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Little Village.

The suspect's car hit a Toyota driven by a 55-year-old woman. She was taken from the scene to a local hospital where she died.

Police said officers recovered two weapons from the suspects' vehicle.

All four were arrested and charges are pending.