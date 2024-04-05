Watch CBS News
4 new meerkat pups available for viewing at Brookfield Zoo

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — Brookfield Zoo is inviting guests to meet their latest additions.

The zoo welcomed four new meerkat pups, two male and two female, born on Feb. 11.

The zoo welcomed four new meerkats last month.  Brookfield Zoo

Their parents are 2½-year-old mother, Naomi, and the sire, 3-year-old Tebogo, who both arrived at the zoo last April on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan.

The zoo says it's the first successful meerkat litter at Brookfield since 2010.

Brookfield Zoo

Guests can now view them as they begin venturing out in their habitat at the zoo's Desert's Edge.

Meerkats are small mammals commonly found in the western regions of southern Africa, including Namibia, Botswana, and South Africa.

When fully grown, they are between 10 to 14 inches in length with a 7- to 10-inch tail. 

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

April 5, 2024

