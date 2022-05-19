4 men injured in 2-car crash in Avondale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four men are injured following a two-car crash in the Avondale neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Police said around 3:38 a.m., the male driver of a Black Infiniti was traveling westbound with two male passengers, on the 3400 block of West Addison, when he ran a red light at Kimball and struck a male driver in a White Mazda sedan in the intersection.

The driver of the Mazda was transported by the fire department to Saint Francis Hospital in good condition. The driver of the Infiniti was also transported to Saint Francis Hospital and the two passengers were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital by CFD with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police didn't provide the ages of the men involved in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

Charges are pending.