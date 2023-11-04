4 hospitalized after 2 car crash on Chicago highway

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were taken to the hospital following a car crash on Interstate 57 Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-57 near 175th Street where one of the cars went off the roadway and into the ditch.

All four were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

It is unclear as to what caused the crash.

The roadway was shut down and later reopened around 7:40 a.m.

No further information was available.