4 hospitalized after 2 car crash on Chicago highway
CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were taken to the hospital following a car crash on Interstate 57 Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-57 near 175th Street where one of the cars went off the roadway and into the ditch.
All four were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said.
It is unclear as to what caused the crash.
The roadway was shut down and later reopened around 7:40 a.m.
No further information was available.
