4 hospitalized after traffic crash in East Garfield Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people are hurt following a crash in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Monday night.

The crash happened in the 3200 block of West Madison Street just after 11 p.m.

Police arrived at the crash and found two cars had collided at the intersection.

They say a brown sedan traveling eastbound failed to obey a traffic signal and struck another car attempting to turn southbound on Kedzie.

The occupants of the sedan, two adult men, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A woman and man in the car that was struck suffered unknown injuries and were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Citations are pending.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 4:41 AM

