4 charged including 2 juveniles after vehicle pursuit on Near South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were arrested and charged following a vehicle pursuit on the Near South Side Tuesday.

Joshua Viadores, 20, was charged with one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle, and three misdemeanor counts including fleeing an officer, criminal trespassing, and driving without a license. He was also cited for operating an uninsured vehicle.

Dyanna Alexander, 18, along with two boys, ages 15 and 16, were charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle and state.

Police said a reported stolen vehicle from Skokie was observed in traffic, in the 1200 block of South Columbus Drive around 10:41 a.m.

The vehicle was monitored by police helicopter.

The occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot before being taken into custody, police said.

Viadores is due in bond Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.