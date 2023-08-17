4 charged including 2 teens with carjacking woman in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teenage boys and two men were charged after carjacking a 40-year-old woman in the Beverly neighborhood on Tuesday.

Chicago police said Malik Pearson, 22, Shaun Istre, 19, and the teens, ages 16 and 17, were arrested around 5:23 p.m., in the 100 block of West 43rd Street.

They were identified as the offenders who took the vehicle from the victim by force, in the 2000 block of West 102nd Street just 30 mins prior.

All four were taken into custody and charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking. The 16-year-old was charged with an additional misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

The 17-year-old is due to appear in juvenile court Thursday. Istre and Pearson will also appear in bond court.

No further information was immediately available.