3-year-old migrant from Venezuela dies on bus headed to Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 3-year-old migrant died while being bused from Texas to Chicago.

The child was taken to a hospital in Salem on Thursday, where she died, CBS News reported. It's believed the child was traveling with her parents on the bus through Marion County at the time.

Sources said the migrants were from Venezuela. Illinois State Police are investigating how the girl died.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 5:14 PM

