3-year-old drowns in Indian Lake in Cass County, Michigan

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (CBS) – A 3-year-old boy is dead after drowning in Indian Lake in Cass County Friday afternoon.

Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said his office responded to the drowning in Silver Creek Township.

The victim, identified as Elijah Rosegren, drowned while staying at his family's lake house on Indian Lake.

A relative pulled him from the water and attempted CPR. First responders also attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful.

The boy was taken to Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies do not suspect any foul play was involved.

The incident remains under investigation.