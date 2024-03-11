More than 36,000 students scored 3 or higher on AP exams

State Board of Education: 36,000 students score 3 or better on AP exams

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois State Board of Education shared some A+ news.

It said the Class of 2023 had over 36,000 students who scored a three or better on the advanced placement exams.

This makes the number of high school graduates scoring this 6.8% higher than 10 years ago, making it the second-largest increase among all the states in the country.

Any student who gets at least a score of three can earn free college credit at all public colleges in the state.