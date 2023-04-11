360 Chicago, One Tail at a Time partner for pet adoptions
CHICAGO (CBS) -- 360 Chicago wants to help you find your new furry best friend.
It's partnering with One Tail at a Time to host an adoption event to match dozens of adoptable dogs with the forever families, all while taking in the dazzling views of the downtown skyline.
The event runs until 3:00 p.m. inside the Observation Deck of the John Hancock Building.
