Watch CBS News
Local News

360 Chicago, One Tail at a Time partner for pet adoptions

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

360 Chicago, One Tail at a Time partner for pet adoptions
360 Chicago, One Tail at a Time partner for pet adoptions 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- 360 Chicago wants to help you find your new furry best friend.

It's partnering with One Tail at a Time to host an adoption event to match dozens of adoptable dogs with the forever families, all while taking in the dazzling views of the downtown skyline.

The event runs until 3:00 p.m. inside the Observation Deck of the John Hancock Building.

"Elderberry is so chill and such a sweet old soul who constantly makes me laugh. She’s cuddly, smart, does great in her...

Posted by One Tail at a Time on Monday, April 10, 2023
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 11:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.