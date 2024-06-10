CTA bus, several cars involved in crash on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A CTA bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the city's South Side Monday morning.

The CTA said the accident happened near the intersection of 25th Street and Halsted Street. Because of the crash, parts of 35th Street and Halsted Street were closed for some time, and the no. 35 buses were also temporarily rerouted.

A CTA bus was involved in a multiple-vehicle accident near 35th Street and Halsted on Monday. CBS 2

Videos posted on the Citizen app appeared to show multiple vehicles, some with significant damage, along Halsted just north of 35th Street. That included one Volkswagen with one of its rear tires propped up on the curb. Several pieces of debris were also scattered on the street.

A CTA bus was also seen right next to another car it appeared to have hit.

The videos also showed at least one person who appeared to be hurt and was being attended to by two other individuals.

It was unclear what the cause of the crash was, and authorities did not say how many people were injured.

This is a developing story.