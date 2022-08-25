33rd annual African Festival of Arts returns Labor Day weekend to Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a two-year hiatus, the African Festival of Arts will return this Labor Day weekend to Chicago.

This year, the 33rd annual festival's theme is "Back to Culture. Back to Tradition" and will be held Sept. 2-5. The family-friendly cultural arts celebration brings the art, music, sights, tastes and sounds of Africa to Chicago, all in a replicated African village in the heart of Chicago's South Side, according to a news release.

The festival's entertainment will represent the "full arc of global Black music expression," organizers said, including Kenya's Chai Tulani, jazz vocalist Megan McNeal and Jericho, spoken word artist Janeff the Poet, Chicago's "Empress of Soul" Terisa Griffin, Nigeria's Rema and P-Square, gospel sensation Erica Campbell, the Victory Travelers and the Chicago Mass Choir.

Award-nominated SWV and Johnathan Butler from South Africa close out the celebration on Monday night.

The festival's gated grounds area a safe zone for children who can witness extraordinary sites like the towering SPIRIT Stilt Walkers or engage activities from computer coding to arts and crafts with the Betty Shabazz Academy.

New and experienced musicians are invited to the Drum Circle where hypnotic rhythms will revitalize you and inspire the dancer in you.

Discover natural healing practices and learn from the masters in the Spiritual, Health and Wellness Pavilions in the Ancestral Gove that will feature interactive activities including cycling, yoga, meditation, and Zumba dancing.

Get first edition signed books and hear from noted authors and poets in the Authors and Book Pavilion.

See films by local and internationally known filmmakers in the Cinema and Black Storytelling Pavilion.

Spice up your palette with culinary delights of the African diaspora from Jollof rice to plantains and cassava greens along the Bank of the Nile Food Court.

Purchase collectible fine visual arts and meet the artists in the Fine Art and Quilt Pavilions.

Shop for authentic museum quality textiles, Shona stone sculptures and wood carvings that are desired for high-end interior design.

Add wearable art, leather crafts and hand-made unique jewelry by acclaimed designers to your personal and heirloom collections.

Learn about African culture and current topics of interest in the Heritage Pavilion during daily international internet-based conversations.

For tickets and more information, visit aihusa.org.