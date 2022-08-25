Watch CBS News
Taste of Greektown takes over Halsted Street this weekend

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Get ready to celebrate with Hellenic cuisine and culture as the Taste of Greektown Festival returns to Chicago starting Friday.

The family-friendly festival will take over Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buran in celebration of its 32nd year.

There will be food from the neighborhood's acclaimed Greek restaurants along with live music, entertainment, shopping, and a gyro eating contest.  

The festival will be open from 4-10 p.m. on Friday and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. 

Entry is free but a $7 optional donation is suggested for attendees.

More information can be found at GreektownChicago.org.

