32-year-old man shot, killed in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Humboldt Park Tuesday afternoon.

The man was traveling in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Huron Street around 12:43 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the back by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.

Police provided no further details.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 2:27 PM

