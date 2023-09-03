30th Fiesta Boricua Fest continues in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular street fest in Humboldt Park continues Sunday.
The 30th annual Fiesta Boricua is celebrating Puerto Rican culture from noon until 8 p.m. on Division between Western and California.
The event features lots of music, games, food, and a salsa competition.
Elected officials will also recognize the 50th anniversary of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center.
