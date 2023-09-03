Watch CBS News
30th Fiesta Boricua Fest continues in Humboldt Park

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular street fest in Humboldt Park continues Sunday.

The 30th annual Fiesta Boricua is celebrating Puerto Rican culture from noon until 8 p.m. on Division between Western and California.

The event features lots of music, games, food, and a salsa competition.

Elected officials will also recognize the 50th anniversary of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center.

