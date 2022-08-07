Watch CBS News
30 young women compete in EV Rally for STEM education

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of young women from Chicago "got it in gear" Saturday all in the name of STEM education. 

The ComEd EV Rally was held at the Museum of Science and Industry, and 30 very serious science students had a ton of fun showing of the six electric powered go-karts they built this summer. 

The rally, known for years as The Ice-Box Derby, was back after a two-year hiatus. 

The goal is to encourage young women to learn more about science, technology, engineering and math, giving them the drive to pursue careers they will love. 

