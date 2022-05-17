3-year-old hit, killed by school bus in Cary

CARY, Ill. (CBS) -- A 3-year-old was hit and killed by a school bus Monday afternoon in far northwest suburban Cary.

At 3:39 p.m., Cary police and fire crews were called to Cherry and Hill streets after a report that a school bus had hit a child.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not specify the child's gender.

At the time of the accident, one student was on the school bus in addition to the driver. Neither nor the driver nor the student on the bus was injured.

Cary police are investigating the incident along with the multi-jurisdictional Major Crash Assistance Team.