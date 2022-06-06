3-year-old grazed by bullet inside Longwood Manor home
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A toddler was shot inside a home in the Longwood Manor neighborhood overnight.
Police said two men fired shots from outside the house, in the 9800 block of South Throop Street, around 2:20 a.m.
The 3-year-old was grazed suffered a graze wound to the buttocks. She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
No arrests have been made.
