3-year-old Gary, Indiana girl, Xoey Glenn, died as a result of child abuse, officials say

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- The death of a 3-year-old girl in Gary, Indiana last week has officially been ruled a homicide.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's determined the girl, Xoey Glenn, died of multiple blunt force injuries. Xoey was rushed across the state line to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital after Gary police were called for an unresponsive child.

Xoey passed away on Friday. The Medical Examiner's office said Xoey was a victim of child abuse.

Three days after her death, Xoey's pink bike rested on the front lawn of her Gary apartment on Clark Road. Her mom, 28-year-old Tiarra Glenn, told police that her 3-year-old was "crying hysterically, started to hyperventilate, and then became unresponsive."

Glenn initially told police Xoey was disciplined for not eating her food.

The victim's 5-year-old sister told police that Xoey was "whooped" with a belt, and that her mom's 29-year-old boyfriend, Devan Loventa Allen, often forced the girl to stand in the corner and "make an X with her body against the wall."

Tiarra Glenn later admitted that she hit the little girl with a belt at least six times. Glenn said Allen also hit the little girl, tied her hands together behind her back, and covered her face with a black scarf.

Glenn said Allen took the little girl back in the closet and struck her several more times before the girl collapsed.

According to charging documents, Xoey was limp and gasping for air. Twenty minutes passed, and Glenn said she Googled "hyperventilation" and then finally called 911.

Doctors at Comer Children's Hospital said the girl had a traumatic brain injury, brain swelling, and marks on her body consistent with child abuse.

Both Allen and Glenn were charged with eight felony counts and are being held in the Lake County, Indiana Jail.

Devan Loventa Allen was not arrested in Gary. The Lynwood Police Department said he was taken into custody there on Friday night and was extradited back to Indiana.

One of our first questions was whether the family had prior contact with the Indiana Department of Child Services. Unfortunately, the Indiana DCS told us confidentiality laws prohibit them from commenting on any involvement with a family.