3-year-old boy critically injured in crash at 35th and Ashland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy was left in critical condition in a two-vehicle crash in McKinley Park.

At 4:33 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was driving a sport-utility vehicle south on Ashland Avenue at 35th Street, while a 43-year-old woman was headed north on Ashland Avenue in a sedan.

The woman was trying to turn left onto 35th Street when the teen hit the passenger side of her car, police said.



The teen was taken into custody. The woman was not injured, but a 42-eyar-old man in the car with her was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition – while a 3-year-old boy in the car suffered a head injury and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.