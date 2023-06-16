3 teens charged with robbing man at gunpoint in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three teenage boys are facing charges in connection to an armed robbery in Woodlawn Thursday afternoon.

The boys, ages 13, 14, and 17, were arrested by Chicago police around 1:30 p.m., in the 6700 block of South Rhodes Avenue.

Police say they were identified as the suspects who forcefully took property from a 58-year-old man at gunpoint, in the 6600 block of South Langley Avenue just minutes earlier.

All three were charged with one felony count of armed robbery. Two of the teens, 14 and 17, were also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

No additional information was available.