3 people shot during attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 16-year-old taken into custody was one of three men shot during an attempted robbery in North Lawndale Monday night.

Just after 10 p.m., police said a 16-year-old tried to rob a 34 and 50-year-old. Police said another man a the scene exchanged gunfire with the teen and ran off.

The 34-year-old man was hit in the neck and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. The 50-year-old man was taken to St. Anthony Hospital with a gunshot wound to the wrist.

The 16-year-old, who was shot in the leg during the exchange of gunfire, was arrested and a weapon was recovered.