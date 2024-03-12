Watch CBS News
Local News

3 people shot during attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side

By Darius Johnson

/ CBS Chicago

3 people shot during attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side
3 people shot during attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side 01:47

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 16-year-old taken into custody was one of three men shot during an attempted robbery in North Lawndale Monday night. 

Just after 10 p.m., police said a 16-year-old tried to rob a 34 and 50-year-old. Police said another man a the scene exchanged gunfire with the teen and ran off. 

The 34-year-old man was hit in the neck and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. The 50-year-old man was taken to St. Anthony Hospital with a gunshot wound to the wrist. 

The 16-year-old, who was shot in the leg during the exchange of gunfire, was arrested and a weapon was recovered. 

First published on March 12, 2024 / 5:23 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.