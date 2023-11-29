3 people displaced after apartment fire on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were displaced in an apartment building fire in Portage Park overnight.
Smoke was seen pouring from the windows just after 2:15 a.m.
The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire was on the third floor of the three-story building.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.