Watch CBS News
Local News

3 people displaced after apartment fire on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

3 people displaced after apartment fire in Portage Park
3 people displaced after apartment fire in Portage Park 00:47

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were displaced in an apartment building fire in Portage Park overnight. 

Smoke was seen pouring from the windows just after 2:15 a.m.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire was on the third floor of the three-story building.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 5:30 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.