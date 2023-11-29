3 people displaced after apartment fire on Chicago's Northwest Side

3 people displaced after apartment fire in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were displaced in an apartment building fire in Portage Park overnight.

Smoke was seen pouring from the windows just after 2:15 a.m.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire was on the third floor of the three-story building.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.