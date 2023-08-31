3 people, including young child, shot in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people – including a 3-year-old – were shot and wounded in Woodlawn just west of Jackson Park Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 65th Street and Blackstone Avenue.

The Fire Department said a young child was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital by paramedics with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police on the scene told CBS 2's Marissa Perlman the child was 4 years old.

Two adult victims were taken to the hospital by police, the Fire Department said.

Information from police was not immediately available.