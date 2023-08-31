Watch CBS News
Local News

3 people, including young child, shot in Woodlawn

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people – including a 3-year-old – were shot and wounded in Woodlawn just west of Jackson Park Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 65th Street and Blackstone Avenue.

The Fire Department said a young child was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital by paramedics with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police on the scene told CBS 2's Marissa Perlman the child was 4 years old.

Two adult victims were taken to the hospital by police, the Fire Department said.

Information from police was not immediately available.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 3:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.