3-month-old girl dies after being found unresponsive inside North Side Chicago apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) – A death investigation is underway after a three-month-old girl was found unresponsive inside an apartment in Edgewater Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said the baby was found inside a bassinet just before 10:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of North Kenmore Avenue.

She was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital and was later pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner's Office identified her as Hazyia A. Henigan.

No arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.