3 men charged in double fatal shooting in Chicago Heights

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – Three men were charged in connection to the shooting death of two people in Chicago Heights on Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene around 4 a.m., in the 500 block of West 14th Place, for reports of multiple shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Chicago Heights paramedics also responded and took both victims to Alocal Hospital where they both died from their injuries.

Following an investigation, Alexis Mendoza, 19, Adrian Romo-Trejo, 24, and Jesus Mendoza, 43, were taken into custody on Monday.

Mendoza and Romo-Trejo were charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Jesus Mendoza was charged with one count of aggravated battery.

All three appeared at a bond hearing on Tuesday at the Cook County District 6 Markham Courthouse. Mendoza and Romo-Trejo were held with no bond while Jesus Mendoza was held on a $100,000 D-bond.