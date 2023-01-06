Three Kings Day celebrations happening in Lyons, Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) – Holiday celebrations continue in Cook County and northeastern Illinois.

Cook County Commissioner Frank Aguilar will hand out toys today and offer resources and legal aid to the community.

He's calling it a "3 Kings Day" celebration at his district office in Lyons, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

And in Aurora, children will receive free toys at a Three Kings Day celebration.

The owners of La Quinta De Los Reyes restaurant partner with other local businesses to provide more than 1,000 toys.

The celebration is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 36 West New York Street in Aurora.

It's a commemoration of the biblical story of the day when three kings went to visit the baby Jesus.