3 killed in head-on crash involving car, motorcycle in Kane Co.

BIG ROCK TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) – Three people were killed following a head-on crash in Kane County Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. at U.S. Route 30 near Davis Road in Big Rock Township, according to Kane County deputies.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a gray Honda Civic, driven by Jaime Bibiano, 55, of Waterman, Illinois, was traveling westbound on US Route 30 from Davis Road.

Bibiano passed a vehicle in front of him in the eastbound lane in a no-passing zone, officials said.

A blue 2002 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, driven by Scott Luczynski, 56, and passenger on the motorcycle, Kathleen Luczynski, 58, both of Elburn, Illinois, were traveling eastbound on US Route 30 approaching Davis Road.

While Bibiano was passing on the left, he struck the motorcycle head-on.

The passenger of the Harley was found dead at the scene around 10:06 p.m. Bibiano was also found dead inside his vehicle, authorities said.

Scott Luczynski was taken to Mercy Hospital in Aurora where he was pronounced dead around 10:19 p.m.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved. No roadways were closed by the crash.

Sheriff's detectives are investigating.