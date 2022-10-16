3 killed in fiery crash in Gurnee

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are dead after their car crashes into a tree line and catches fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning.

Gurnee Police said around 2 a.m., officers noticed large flames coming from the tree line along Route 132 near North Greenleaf Street.

Responding officers discovered a Jeep SUV on fire. The Gurnee Fire Department was called to extinguish the flames, police said.

It was later discovered that three occupants had died. Officers were unable to identify the people inside the car at the time of the incident.

Investigators with the Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene and aided with the crash investigation. Grand Avenue between First Street and North Greenleaf Street is closed in both directions during the investigation.

This crash remains under investigation by Gurnee Police.