3 injured, 2 critically, in Harvey apartment complex fire

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) -- Three people, including a police officer, are hurt after heavy fire broke out in a Harvey apartment building Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 15406 Broadway Avenue just before 5 p.m.

The police officer got hurt trying to break the fall of a woman who jumped from a third story window.

Another man was also forced to jump from a window to escape the flames.

Two of the three people injured were hospitalized in critical condition, according to a release from the city.

The fire was brought under control just before 8 p.m.

A number of residents are now homeless.

"If I would've been here an hour earlier, it would have been me jumping out a window," said resident William Payne. "Everybody you see out here pretty much lost everything today."

The Red Cross was on scene helping displaced residents.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.