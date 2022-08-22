3 Indiana State University students killed, 2 others injured in weekend crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenager from Waukegan was among three Indiana State University students killed in a crash early Sunday morning, about 10 miles away from campus. Two other students were seriously injured in the crash,

The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Indiana State Road 46 at Main Street in Riley, Indiana, where the car left the road and hit a tree, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

The car was on fire when sheriff's deputies arrived. Two passengers were rescued from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver and two other passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Indiana State University confirmed all five people in the car were students. The three who died were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks, of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.

University officials said both Eubanks and VanHooser were freshman players on the ISU football team. Eubanks attended Warren Township High School in Gurnee.

The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of Lafayette, Indiana; and 19-year-old John Moore, of Wheaton, Illinois. The university said both of them are also ISU football players.

"There are no words to express the depth of our sadness about this tragedy," ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said in a statement on the university's website. "We send our condolences to the family and friends of the students involved. The Sycamore family is mourning and will support each other in this time of grief."

ISU's football team did not practice on Monday. The university said its student-athletes gathered Sunday night at Memorial Stadium to mourn the deaths of their teammates.

"It is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for both the Eubanks and the VanHooser families. Both young men were quality individuals who were loved and respected by their teammates and this staff. To say they will be missed is an understatement. Our continued prayers and support are with their families, friends, and teammates during this difficult time," head football coach Curt Mallory said in a statement.