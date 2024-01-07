3 hospitalized following rollover crash on Chicago expressway; driver cited

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were hospitalized after their car was sideswiped, causing it to roll over on the Eisenhower Expressway Saturday night.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to eastbound I-290 just east of Kostner Avenue around 11:41 p.m. for a report of a three-car crash.

A Toyota Corolla changed lanes to the right and sideswiped a Toyota RAV4 – causing it to lose control and rollover. A third car, a Tesla Model 3, was entering eastbound I-290 from the Kostner Avenue ramp when it struck the RAV4 as it was rolling over, ISP said.

All three occupants from the RAV4 were taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions. The right lane and Kostner entrance ramp were shut down for about 45 minutes, ISP said.

The 19-year-old driver of the Corolla was issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

No further information was available.