3 CPD officers attacked by dog in West Garfield Park; woman in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three Chicago police officers were hurt following a dog attack in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

The attack happened around 11:22 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Avenue.

Police say officers were conducting an investigation when a woman attempted to intervene. During this time, an unknown person released two dogs.

The officers suffered dog bites. An officer discharged their weapon – striking one of the dogs.

All three officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition. The condition of the dog is unknown.

The woman was taken into custody.

Charges are pending.